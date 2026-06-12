Is Your Area Affected? Full List As KDMC Announces Rotational Water Cuts in Parts of Kalyan and Dombivli Starting Today

In a major move aimed at conserving drinking water ahead of a potentially prolonged dry spell, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has announced a rotational 24-hour water supply shutdown across various parts of Kalyan and Dombivli beginning Friday, June 12. The decision follows directives issued by the Water Resources Department, which has instructed all municipal corporations and public authorities to implement a 20 per cent reduction in daily water consumption.

Civic officials have appealed to residents to store only the required quantity of water and use it judiciously during the restriction period. The temporary conservation measures are intended to avert a larger water crisis if rainfall remains below expectations in the coming weeks. Thane Water Cut: 24-Hour Supply Shutdown in Parts of the City Starting Today; Check List of Affected Areas.

Conservation Measures Due To Delayed Monsoon

According to KDMC officials, the measure has been necessitated by forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicating that the monsoon may be delayed this year due to the impact of El Niño and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD). Consequently, state authorities have directed local bodies to ensure prudent management of drinking water resources until August 31. The latest decision was finalised during a meeting held on June 9 between officials of the Water Resources Department and civic authorities. In line with the directives, water supply from KDMC's Netivali, Barave, and Mohili Water Treatment Plants will remain suspended in designated areas on specific dates between June 12 and June 21.

Summary of Regional Water Cuts

The table below outlines the specific dates and water treatment plants responsible for the upcoming 24-hour utility shutdowns:

Scheduled Date Impacted Water Plant Major Localities & Municipal Wards Affected June 12 & June 17 Netivali Plant Dombivli East (F and G Wards) June 13 & June 18 Barave Plant Kalyan East (D and J Wards), Godrej Hill, Par Naka, Subhash Maidan June 14 & June 19 Netivali Plant Dombivli West (H Ward) June 15 & June 20 Barave Plant Kalyan West (B and C Wards) June 16 & June 21 Mohili Plant Manda-Titwala, Ambivli, Shahad, Yogidham, Birla College, Murbad Road

Detailed Rotational Water Supply Shutdown Schedule

KDMC has clarified that water supply in the notified areas will remain suspended from 12 midnight on the scheduled date until 12 midnight the following day, amounting to a full 24-hour shutdown. The rotational cuts will affect various wards systematically:

Dombivli East (F and G Wards): Supplied by the Netivali Water Treatment Plant, these areas will face a 24-hour shutdown on June 12 and June 17.

Dombivli West (H Ward): Residents will experience similar supply disruptions on June 14 and June 19.

Kalyan East (D and J Wards) & Kalyan West (Select Areas): Water supply from the Barave Water Treatment Plant will remain suspended on June 13 and June 18. Affected pockets in Kalyan West include Godrej Hill, Par Naka, and the Subhash Maidan tank vicinity.

Kalyan West (B and C Wards): Water supply will be completely halted on June 15 and June 20.

Kalyan Rural Belt & Peripheral Pockets: Areas served by the Mohili Water Treatment Plant - including Manda-Titwala, Vadavali, Ambivli, Shahad, Atali, Yogidham, Milind Nagar, Birla College, Chikanghar, Murbad Road, and the Valdhuni area - will witness a complete shutdown on June 16 and June 21. El Niño Officially Begins As US Scientists Warn of Potentially Record-Breaking Global Heat.

To assist residents during the cuts, KDMC plans to coordinate emergency water tanker deployments for essential facilities like hospitals. However, civic engineers have warned that line pressure may remain low for several hours after supply officially resumes at midnight, making prolonged public cooperation vital to sustaining the twin cities' water reserves until the monsoon arrives.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).