IVF Mix-Up in Delhi? Gurugram Couple Claims DNA Test Proved Twin Daughters Are Not Their Biological Children, Court Orders Probe

A Gurugram couple has alleged a shocking IVF mix-up after a DNA test reportedly showed that twin daughters born through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) were not biologically related to them. The case has prompted a Delhi court to direct police to register a case and investigate the allegations.

Rahul Rathore and his wife Meenu Rathore underwent IVF treatment in 2025 after being referred by a hospital in Dwarka to an infertility clinic in Delhi's Greater Kailash. According to the couple, doctors assured them that an embryo would be created using Rahul's sperm and Meenu's egg before being implanted through the IVF procedure. A Christian Infertility Doctor Confronts IVF’s Moral Dilemmas.

The embryo was allegedly implanted on May 14, 2025, and Meenu gave birth to twin girls on January 5, 2026. However, the couple became suspicious when the children reportedly bore no resemblance to either parent. To verify their concerns, they opted for DNA testing.

According to Rahul and Meenu Rathore, the DNA test results indicated that neither parent shared a biological relationship with the infants. The couple has alleged that their embryo may have been exchanged with that of another couple during the IVF process. Isha Ambani Opens Up About Conceiving Twins With IVF: Here’s All You Should Know About In Vitro Fertilisation and Other Fertility Treatments.

Calling the discovery devastating, Meenu Rathore said she continues to care for the twins despite the DNA findings. She also expressed concern for the biological parents of the children, saying they too may be searching for their babies.

The couple has sought a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter. Rahul Rathore has urged authorities to preserve IVF records, embryo documentation, laboratory records, electronic data and CCTV footage that could help determine whether a medical error occurred.

Following their complaint, a Delhi court directed local police to register a case and investigate the allegations. The probe is expected to examine the IVF procedure, handling of embryos and record-keeping practices at the fertility clinic.

The case has sparked concern over IVF safety protocols and embryo handling procedures, raising broader questions about accountability and safeguards at fertility centres across India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 10:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).