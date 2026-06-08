Jabalpur: BJP Leader Sangeeta Rajak Dies in Accidental Firing During Stone Pelting Incident in Madhya Pradesh

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) woman leader died early Sunday morning after being accidentally shot with a licensed firearm during a late-night attack on her home in the Ranjhi area of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The deceased, identified as 38-year-old Sangeeta Rajak, sustained a critical gunshot wound to the abdomen while attempting to hand the weapon over to her family members to fend off stone-pelting miscreants, as reported by TOI.

Rajak was rushed to a nearby private hospital by her family, where she succumbed to her injuries during preliminary treatment. The Ranjhi police have registered a case of unnatural death and seized the weapon as they investigate the precise circumstances surrounding the discharge. Jabalpur Shocker: Woman Elopes With Sister-in-Law, Husband Discovers Romantic Affair Through WhatsApp Chats; Police Launch Probe After Complaint.

Commotion and Accidental Discharge

The incident occurred between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. in the Old Shobhapur locality. According to the police, a group of local miscreants gathered outside Rajak’s residence and began hurling stones at the house. Hearing the commotion, Rajak’s husband and brother-in-law rushed to the balcony to confront the attackers.

Fearing for her family’s safety, Rajak retrieved a licensed 12-bore rifle—registered in her brother-in-law's name—from inside the house. Ranjhi Police Station House Officer (SHO) Umesh Golhani stated that as she attempted to hand the rifle over to the men on the balcony, the trigger was accidentally pressed in the panic, discharging a round directly into her abdomen.

Background of Retaliation and Security Fears

According to law enforcement officials, the Rajak family had been living under a state of heightened fear due to a recent targeted assault. On May 28, the same group of anti-social elements had allegedly hurled crude bombs at the residence and vandalized the family's car.

Although a police complaint was filed following the bombing, the suspects had remained at large and returned to target the house again on Saturday night. Local officials noted that the family kept the licensed firearm easily accessible specifically to protect themselves against potential repeat attacks by these individuals.

Status of the Investigation

The police have sent Rajak’s body for a comprehensive post-mortem examination and forensic teams have collected physical evidence from the scene. While preliminary findings strongly point toward an accidental shooting, investigators emphasize that they are probing the matter from all angles.

Simultaneously, a separate investigation and search operation have been launched to apprehend the local miscreants responsible for the initial bombing and the subsequent stone-pelting. The suspects, who reportedly carry prior criminal records, face multiple charges as local residents express growing concern over the neighborhood's security situation. Rajak was an active political worker in the area and had previously contested the local municipal elections on a BJP ticket.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).