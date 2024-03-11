Bhopal, March 11: The Madhya Pradesh police recently arrested a man for allegedly raping a minor girl in Jabalpur. The accused is said to be a son of a retired Deputy CEO who was arrested today, March 11 on charges of rape. The incident came to light after the victim registered a complaint against the accused, Ankit Teka, at Gwarighat police station.

In her complaint, the victim accused the youth of raping her for the past one year on the pretext of marriage, reports the Free Press Journal. The victim claimed that whenever she spoke about marriage, the victim would avoid the topic. The complainant told cops that she met the accused four years ago during a reception in Shakti Nagar. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Seven-Year-Old Girl Raped, Axed and Strangled to Death in Chhindwara, Accused Arrested.

From then on, they became good friends. Post this, she started meeting Ankit Teka regularly and over time, their friendship turned into love. Last year on April 10, Ankit's parents had gone out when the accused called the victim to his house in Saindham Colony and raped her. She also said that the accused told her that he loved her and wanted to marry her.

In her complaint, the victim stated that Ankit even visited the place where she lived on rent. She told cops that when she started building pressure on Ankit to marry her, he would keep her at his place and hide her from his parents. Later, she moved to her aunt's house in Katni. The victim further stated that on March 4, she received information about Ankit marrying another girl. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Devastated by Close Friend’s Death in Road Accident, Man Ends Life by Hanging Himself From Tree on Indore-Ahmedabad Highway.

Post this, she reached his place but was beaten up. She even alleged that Ankit forced her into a car and took her to Rampur to prevent his parents from knowing about her. She also said that the car collided with a divider in Rampur.

