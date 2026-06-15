Jabalpur Shocker: Woman Shot Dead by Business Partner Inside Office, Accused Dies by Suicide After Fleeing

A woman was shot dead on Monday by her business partner inside an office space in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Following the attack, the accused fled the scene and allegedly died by suicide shortly after. According to local police authorities, the incident occurred during the day following a heated confrontation between the business associates. The victim succumbed to gunshot wounds before medical assistance could intervene. Investigators recovered the weapon used in the crime near the location where the suspect’s body was found. Baghpat Shocker: Father, Son Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Uttar Pradesh; Accused Shooter Dies Hours Later (Watch Video).

Preliminary findings indicate that the two individuals had been running a joint business venture for the past two years. However, the partnership had recently been strained due to escalating financial disagreements and disputes over profit sharing. Law enforcement officials have cordoned off both locations for detailed forensic examination. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination to establish the precise timeline of events. Chandigarh Murder Caught on Camera: Masked Gunmen Storm Medical Store, Cashier Shot Dead in Broad Daylight; Shocking Video Surfaces.

A senior police official confirmed that a formal case has been registered. A thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the exact motive behind the murder-suicide and to verify the legal ownership of the firearm used.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).