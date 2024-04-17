Jaipur, April 17: Jaipur, also known as the ‘Pink City’ of India, is one of the 25 Rajasthan seats that will see elections for the much-anticipated 18th Lok Sabha in the current and coming months. It includes the Jaipur district's sections of Sanganer tehsil and the city of Jaipur. The Congress and BJP have been sharing power in this constituency, aside from independent candidates. Jaipur, also the capital of the desert state, had 2,127,021 voters in total in 2019, while 1,456,404 valid votes were cast in the previous General Polls.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ramcharan Bohara has been the main contender and winner of both of the previous Lok Sabha polls with a sizable majority. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 1 Polling To Begin on April 19, Check State-Wise List of Constituencies Going to Polls.

Polling Date in Jaipur for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency will undergo voting for the LS Polls 2024 in the first phase of the voting, i.e. on April 19, as announced on March 16 by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Candidates in Jaipur for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In response to a political backlash over Sunil Sharma's candidature, the Congress nominated Pratap Singh Khachariyawas in lieu of Sharma for the Jaipur City Lok Sabha seat, while the BJP put forth Manju Sharma.

Counting, Result Date in Jaipur for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The votes for the Jaipur Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will be counted, and ECI will announce the results on June 4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 96.88 Crore People Registered To Vote for General Polls, Announces Election Commission.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Rajasthan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have taken turns ruling Rajasthan, a state that has elements of both rural and urban life, over the past few years. The state frequently predicts how the federal government will be formed, taking into account prevailing national political scenario. Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will take place in the north Indian state on April 19 and April 26, covering 25 parliamentary seats.

