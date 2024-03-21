Jaipur, March 21: In a shocking incident reported from Rajasthan’s Jaipur, a 35-year-old woman, Anjum Khan, was arrested for allegedly slaying her one-year-old son due to his incessant crying which deprived her of sleep. The incident occurred in the Teliyon ka Mohalla near Hazuri Ghat Gate area, and the arrest was made by the Ramganj police, as reported by additional DCP (North) Ranu Sharma.

According to a report in TOI, the police were alerted to the crime on March 3 when they received a complaint from the victim’s uncle, stating that his nephew, Ujjaif, had been attacked in his home and left bleeding from the neck. During the investigation, it was found that the toddler used to sleep on the top floor of the house with his mother, making it impossible for an outsider to have committed the crime unnoticed. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Disturbed by Crying, Mentally-Challenged Man Kills Grandson, Daughter-in-Law With Sickle in Sitapur.

Upon further investigation and a post-mortem report indicating death by a sharp weapon, the police questioned the toddler’s mother, Anjum. During the interrogation, she confessed to being distressed due to the baby’s constant crying, which deprived her of sleep. She admitted to contemplating killing the child for several days before finally slitting his throat on March 2. Infanticide in Karnataka: Father Kills Seven-Month-Old Daughter by Banging Her Against Wall for Crying in Dharwad.

Anjum reportedly used a surgical blade to commit the crime and then raised an alarm, falsely claiming that a man in a red shirt had entered her house and killed her son. The surgical blade was obtained from her father, who works as a compounder at a local health facility. The case continues to be under investigation.

