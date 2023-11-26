Jaipur, November 26: A woman was sentenced by a Jaipur court for allegedly killing her Tinder date in accomplice with two others, five years ago. The 27-year-old main accused, Priya Seth, befriended Dushyant Sharma on the dating app in 2018. The woman then invited Sharma to a rented accommodation where she and two of her accomplices --Dishkant Kamra and Lakshya Walia-- held him hostage and demanded Rs 10 lakh ransom from his family.

TOI reported that the 28-year old man was stabbed to death by his Tinder date after the victim’s family failed to pay Rs 10 lakh as a part of a ransom which she demanded after kidnapping the man at her place. Kolkata Horror: Man Brutally Murders Wife Over Instagram Reels and Her Social Media Friend Circle.

Dushyant, a married man, presented himself on Tinder as a wealthy businessman from Delhi, using the fake name Vivan Kohli. Priya started chatting with the man with the aim of kidnapping Dushyant and extorting money. With the help of Dikshant Kamra and Lakshya Walia, the woman kidnapped Sharma as soon as he walked into the house. Assam Shocker: 42-Year-Old Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Spat in Chirang District.

They demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from his father who later deposited Rs 3 lakh in his son’s account. The accused used Dushyant’s debit card to withdraw Rs 20,000 from an ATM near Nehru Udhyan in Jaipur.

When making the ransom call, Priya and her accomplices released that the 'Delhi businessman wasn't as affluent as he said to be. As Dushyant's family was unable to meet the demanded Rs 10 lakh, the perpetrators killed Dushyant and chopped his body into pieces and stuffed them into a suitcase. They later dumped the suitcase on the Delhi road.

According to the police, Priya and Kamra have a criminal history. She was arrested thrice in 2014, 2016 and 2017 for breaking an ATM machine. Kamra was arrested once in Mumbai.

A Jaipur court on Saturday sentenced Priya and other two accused to life imprisonment for the murder of Sharma. Sessions Judge Ajit Kumar Hinger stated in his order that the prosecution has presented adequate evidence to authenticate facts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2023 11:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).