Jaipur Shocker: Woman Kills 5-Year-Old Girl in Rajasthan Amid Suspicion of Affair Between Her Husband and Child’s Mother (Watch Video)

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her five-year-old neighbour in Jaipur after suspecting that her husband was involved in an illicit relationship with the child's mother, police said. Investigators also cited an ongoing dispute between the two families over fetching water as a contributing factor behind the crime, as reported by TOI. The incident took place in Jaipur's Harmada area. According to police, the young girl went missing before her body was later discovered, triggering a search operation and a detailed investigation.

During the probe, police examined surveillance footage, questioned local residents, and followed multiple leads. Within 48 hours, investigators identified and arrested the victim's neighbour in connection with the case. Jaipur Shocker: Pregnant Woman Followed, Groped, Molested in Broad Daylight (Watch Video).

Woman Kills 5-Year-Old Girl in Jaipur

🚨 Horrific Crime in Jaipur A 5-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by a neighbour who suspected an affair between her husband and the child's mother. Police say the accused lured the child into her home, hid her inside a bed's storage compartment, and later joined the family's… pic.twitter.com/D0kaMUVaI3 — Mayank Burmee (@BurmeeM) June 16, 2026

Motive Linked to Jealousy and Neighbourhood Dispute

Police said the accused allegedly believed her husband was having an affair with the victim's mother. Investigators also found that tensions between the two families had escalated following earlier arguments over access to water.

According to the investigation, these personal grievances allegedly culminated in the killing of the five-year-old girl. Police are continuing to investigate the sequence of events and gather further evidence. Jaipur Harassment Case: CCTV Shows Man Molesting Pregnant Woman in Malviya Nagar; Police Begin Investigation.

Investigation Continues

Authorities said the accused has been taken into custody, and the case remains under investigation. Police are working to complete the legal formalities, including collecting forensic evidence and recording witness statements, before filing the chargesheet.

Background

The case has drawn attention due to the alleged motive involving personal suspicion and neighbourhood conflict. Investigators maintain that the child was not directly connected to the dispute but is believed to have become the victim of the accused's alleged actions stemming from the ongoing tensions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).