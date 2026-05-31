Jaipur Weather Forecast Tomorrow: June 1, 2026 - Mild Temps & Chance of Rain

Jaipur residents can expect a mixed bag of weather on Monday, June 1, 2026, with the possibility of slight rain showers punctuating an otherwise mild day. The Jaipur weather forecast indicates a high of 36°C and a low of 21°C, offering a slight reprieve from more intense summer heat, although the chance of rain remains at a moderate 25%.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Jaipur, Rajasthan — Monday, 01 June 2026 High 36°C Low 21°C Conditions Slight rain showers Chance of Rain 25% Max Wind 14 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Jaipur — Monday, 01 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 28°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 03:00 26°C Clear sky 3% 2 km/h 06:00 23°C Light drizzle 13% 9 km/h 09:00 30°C Clear sky 16% 9 km/h 12:00 34°C Clear sky 12% 9 km/h 15:00 36°C Mainly clear 22% 7 km/h 18:00 35°C Mainly clear 24% 14 km/h 21:00 32°C Clear sky 14% 9 km/h

Recent weather patterns in Rajasthan have seen adverse conditions leading to flight diversions, underscoring the unpredictable nature of the season. While the forecast for Jaipur on June 1 suggests only slight rain showers, local reports have indicated the presence of dust storms and significant weather alerts across the state in the preceding days. This context suggests that while the official forecast for Jaipur appears relatively mild, residents should remain aware of potential rapid changes in weather conditions.

The hourly outlook for Monday in Jaipur begins with clear skies and a temperature of 28°C at midnight, gradually cooling to 26°C by 3 AM. As the day progresses, the Jaipur temperature will climb, reaching a daytime high of 36°C around 3 PM, with conditions remaining mainly clear. A slight increase in cloud cover and a heightened chance of light drizzle are expected around dawn, with a brief period of light drizzle at 6 AM, before clearing up for the bulk of the day. Wind speeds are expected to remain relatively light, peaking at 14 km/h in the evening.

For those planning their day, Monday’s Jaipur weather calls for light clothing suitable for warm temperatures, but carrying an umbrella or raincoat is advisable due to the slight chance of rain. Commuters should be prepared for potentially slick roads if showers materialize, especially during the early morning or late afternoon. While the high of 36°C is not extreme, it's still a warm day, so staying hydrated is crucial. Residents should monitor local weather updates for any sudden shifts, particularly given recent reports of dust storms impacting other parts of Rajasthan.

Looking ahead, the forecast suggests that the chance of rain will be highest in the late afternoon and early evening, around 6 PM, when it reaches 24%. The skies are expected to clear up again by 9 PM, with the temperature dropping to 32°C. This weather scenario provides a backdrop for any outdoor activities planned for the day, requiring a balance between preparing for sunshine and potential brief, localized showers. The Jaipur weather update for June 1, 2026, therefore, highlights a day that is generally pleasant but demands preparedness for intermittent light rain.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 10:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).