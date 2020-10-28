Jalandhar, October 28: Mukesh Kumar, Sub-Inspector, Jalandhar Police said on Wednesday, that a complaint has been filed against a video showing the burning of Lord Ram's effigy . He said, " We received a complaint from Advocate Ashok Sarin against a viral video of Lord Ram's effigy being burned. We have lodged a complaint at Jalandhar police station in this regard & we will take further action based on the investigation." PB-FARM-YOUTH CONG Farm Bills: Punjab Youth Cong to Burn Modi's Effigy on Dussehra.
