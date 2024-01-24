Chennai, January 24: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said that Jallikattu stands for the unification and identity of Tamil culture. “Caste and religious differences were created to divide the Tamil unity. Events like Jallikattu stand for the unification and identity of Tamil culture,” the Chief Minister said while inaugurating the Jallikattu arena at Madurai which has been named after his late father M. Karunanidhi. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Flags off the Jallikattu Event in Madurai

The Chief Minister said that he was proud to inaugurate the grand Jallikattu arena in the name of the DMK Patriach and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.Karunanidhi. “Kalaignar Nootranadu aeruthazhuvuthal Arangam or the Karunanidhi Centenary Jallikattu Centre has been constructed for highlighting aeruthazhuvuthal or bull taming. It is the traditional culture of Tamilians and Tamil Nadu,” the Chief Minister said. Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena Inauguration: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Inaugurates Newly-Constructed Jallikattu Stadium in Madurai (Watch Video)

He said that DMK protested strongly against the ban on Jallikattu and held a massive protest at the Marina beach in Chennai. “The then AIADMK government had resorted to violence against peaceful protests. After the DMK government assumed office, we moved to SC against banning Jallikattu. The event is not an entertainment but one which is associated with Tamil culture,” the Chief Minister said. He said that SC delivered a historic judgment in 2023 by allowing Jallikattu events in the state.

