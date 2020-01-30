Jamia Shooting: Delhi Police Files Murder Charge Against Rambhakt Gopal Sharma, Injured Shadab Farooq Being Treated at AIIMS; Here Are All Updates

Attacker Rambhakt Gopal Sharma and injured student Shadab Farooq. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

New Delhi, January 30: With the gun firing incident by Rambhakt Gopal Sharma on Jamia Millia Islamia varsity student Shadab Farooq -- during the anti Citizenship Amendment Act protests -- took place on Thursday, Delhi Police informed that they have arrested Sharma and booked him under Section 307 of the IPC, which is the charge of attempt to murder. The latest development comes hours after the incident took place when Sharma appeared at the protest site with his gun. Injured Shadab Farooq is being treated at AIIMS and out of danger.

According to the initial details, Jamia students Farooq -- injured with the bullet shot by Sharma -- is out of danger and is being treated at Holy Family Hospital near Jamia. He is currently being treated at trauma centre of AIIMS. Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Pattnaik and asked him to take strict action against this gunman. The Home Minister said, "Central government will not tolerate any such incident, it will be taken seriously." Jamia Shooting: Amit Shah Directs Delhi Police Commissioner to Take Strict Action Against Culprit, Says Incident 'Unacceptable to Centre'.

Questioning the law and order situation in the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party convenor and incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed the Union government to improve the situation at the earliest.

Here's Arvind Kejriwal's Tweet:

Apart from this, Congress slammed the Union government and accused then for lack of law and order situation in Delhi. Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari even called the firing incident at Jamia Millia Islamia is a live manifestation of the "spectre of hate and terror perpetrated by the NDA government" at the centre.

In the meantime, Delhi Police detained and later released 300 protesters after the case of firing near Jamia. The case has been transferred to Crime Branch. After the university officials intervened, students ended their protests. Jamia Firing: Shooter 'Rambhakt Gopal' Went Live on Facebook Before Attacking Anti-CAA Demonstrators.

It is to be known that the gunman who brandished a gun and fired shots at anti-CAA demonstrators of the Jamia Millia University went live on Facebook before launching the attack. A series of videos were uploaded live by him on before he fired on the protesters. The social media site had taken down the videos a couple of hours after the shooting incident.

The shooting incident in Delhi also comes three days after senior BJP leader and Union MoS for Finance, Anurag Thakur, drew flak for making the crowd raise an "inflammatory" slogan. While addressing an election rally in Delhi, Thakur shouted "desh ke in gaddaro ko (the traitors of this nation)", and the crowd replied saying, "goli maaro ***** ko (shoot down the *****)."