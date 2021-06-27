Jammu, June 27: Two low-intensity explosions took place on Sunday in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. Security agencies suspected that drones were used in the terror attack. According to a preliminary investigation, two improvised explosive devices (IED) were dropped by low-flying drones. The Indian Force (IAF), in the statement, said that no equipment was damaged in the attack. No casualties were reported in the attack. Jammu Air Force Station Blast: Twin Explosions at IAF Station in Jammu Airport Terror Attack, Says J&K DGP Dilbag Singh.

However, the roof of a building in the technical section was damaged by one of the blasts. Another explosion took place in the open area. Officials of the National Investigation Agency reached the spot to probe the matter. The entire has been cordoned off. The Jammu And Kashmir police have registered an FIR in the matter. Jammu Air Force Station Blast: Use of Drones Suspected in 2 Low Intensity Explosions at the Airport.

Here is What We Know So Far:

Two low-intensity explosions took inside the IAF-operated area of the Jammu Airport. According to a report by India Today, the first explosion took place at 1:37 am, while the second explosion took place five minutes late at around 1:42 am on Sunday. Security agencies suspected that drones were used to carry out the terror attack. However, there is no official confirmation by the IAF.

Two suspects have been detained till now. They were detained in Satwari area near the Air Force station. The FIR has been registered under

under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria took stock of the situation. Notably, he is in Bangladesh on an official visit.

After the attack, Ambala and Pathankot Air Force Stations have been put on high alert. Three main airports in Kashmir - Srinagar Airport, Srinagar Technical Airport and Awantipora airbase have also been put on high alert.

Defence Minister, who is on a visit to Ladakh, also reviewed the situation. The Defence Ministry tweeted, “Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal HS Arora regarding today’s incident at Air Force Station in Jammu. Air Marshal Vikram Singh is reaching Jammu to take stock of the situation.’’

After the attack, crude bomb was found in Jammu. An IED of 5/6 kg weight was also recovered by the Jammu police. Police said that the IED was received by a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit operative and was planted at some crowded place.

Over the past two years, there were reports that Pakistan was using drones to smuggle weapons into India. The first incident of a drone entering the Indian side of the border from Pakistan was reported in August 2021. Last year in September, the Jammu and Kashmir police recovered weapons dropped by drones across the border in the Akhnoor sector. In June 2020, the Border Security Force (BSF) also shot down a drone in Kathua.

