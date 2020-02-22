Jammu and Kashmir: 25 Terrorists Killed So Far in 2020, 12 Successful Operations Conducted, Says DGP Dilbag Singh

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Jammu, February 22: As many as 25 terrorists have been killed so far in 2020, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh informed on Saturday. During a press meet, Singh said there have been 12 successful operations in which 25 terrorists have been killed. Giving more details about the encounters this year, Singh said as many as nine terrorist operatives have been arrested in Kashmir and 3-4 terrorist operatives have been made in Jammu area. Singh further informed more than 40 over-ground-workers have also been arrested.

About the operation last night, the J&K DGP informed that security forces killed 2 LeT terrorists named Naveed Ahmed Bhat alias Furkan and Aaqib Yaseen Bhat in an operation on Friday night. Singh said they were involved in many terrorist activities. Baramulla Police have also arrested one HM terrorist Junaid Farooq Pandith.



J&K DGP Dilbag Singh: In 2020 so far, there have been 12 successful operations, in which 25 terrorists have been killed, 9 terrorist operatives in Kashmir and 3-4 terrorist operatives arrested in Jammu area. More than 40 over-ground-workers have also been arrested. pic.twitter.com/P0Og4sLKUo — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2020

On Friday, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, the encounter took place at night in the Sangam area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir.

On Thursday, the J&K Police had arrested a person linked to proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) at Budgam in central Kashmir. Reports informed that based on credible inputs, a checkpoint was put up by the police at Khansahib area in Budgam.