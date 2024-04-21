Srinagar, April 21: A minor girl was killed and a woman injured as a fire broke out in a house in J&K's Sopore on Sunday, officials said. The incident occurred in the Tarzoo area of Sopore. Srinagar Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Furniture Factory in HMT Area of Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

"Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. A minor girl was killed and a woman was injured in this incident. A preliminary investigation says the cause of the fire was a cooking gas leak," an official said, adding the deceased girl has been identified as Riddah and the injured woman as Rafeeqa Begum.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2024 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).