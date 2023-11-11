Srinagar, November 11: Three houseboats were gutted in a fire on Saturday in Srinagar's Dal Lake. Officials said the three houseboats, ‘London House’, ‘Safena’ and ‘Lalla Rukh’ were gutted in the overnight blaze. Dal Lake Fire: Several House Boats Gutted in Blaze at Ghat Number 9 in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar (See Pic and Video)

“Fire has been brought under control. Exact cause of fire is being ascertained. There has been no casualty in this incident as per reports received so far,” officials said. Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists Open Fire at Police Officer in Srinagar’s Eidgah Area (Watch Video)

A Massive Fire breaks out in Dal Lake Ghat No 9, Several Boats Gutted, Fire Service on job More Details Emerging.@DDNewslive @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/SfQqsiofXb — DD NEWS SRINAGAR (@ddnewsSrinagar) November 11, 2023

VIDEO | At least five house boats destroyed in fire at Srinagar's Dal Lake. More details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/jv9hX8KCgE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 11, 2023

Houseboats are floating palaces on the Dal and Nigeen Lakes in Srinagar city. These are high end luxury dwellings engaged by affluent tourists and honeymooners who visit the Valley.

