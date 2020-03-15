Jammu And Kashmir: Four Terrorists Gunned Down by Armed Forces in Anantnag, Internet Services Suspended in District

File image of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, March 15: The Indian armed force on Sunday neutralized four terrorists in Dialgam area of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Though the identity of terrorists have not been revealed as of yet, the security forces have recovered huge cache of arms and ammunitions.

According to the reports, the Kashmir Zone Police said, "Four terrorists have been neutralized by security forces and police in Dialgam area of Anantnag district." Following the encounter, internet services have been stopped in Anantnag and Kulgam. Jammu & Kashmir: Militant Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Baramulla.

Here's the official tweet by Kashmir Zone Police:

Earlier, Handwara police on Saturday arrested two associates of terrorists and recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered from them. Police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

Also, on Friday, one militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla. The encounter in North Kashmir's Baramulla comes days after Special Police Office (SPO) and a civilian was killed in an encounter between militants and forces. The incident, on March 4, was reported in Sopore region of the district. The forces had subsequently nabbed an operation to trace down the insurgents. Preliminary reports could not confirm whether the militant killed today was linked to the March 4 encounter.