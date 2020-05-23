Jammu And Kashmir Govt Makes Institutional Quarantine for 14 Days a Must for Passengers Coming to UT, to Conduct Test for All Returnees Using RTPCR

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, May 23: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday informed that all the passengers coming to the Union territory by air or rail route will have to undergo institutional quarantine for 14 days. The administration also stated that passengers will be for COVID-19 using RTPCR test.

Updating about the latest development, the government of Jammu and Kashmir said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "All passengers coming to J&K by air/rail will be kept in institutional quarantine for 14 days & will be tested for COVID-19 using RTPCR test. If tested negative they will be sent home otherwise to a hospital. This is the UT protocol under the Disaster Mgt Act." Coronavirus Testing of All Incoming Passengers to State 'Impossible', Says Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb.

Here's what J&K government said:

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 1489 people have been confirmed from coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 720 have been cured while 20 people have lost their lives. Meanwhile, the 1,18,447 cases have been confirmed in country, out of which 3,583 people died.

Earlier on Friday, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb too made 14 days of home quarantine mandatory for people coming to state from outside, stating that the administration is screening all passengers returning to Tripura from elsewhere in the country.