Jammu and Kashmir High Court Dismisses Wife's Plea Over 'Kiss Emojis' Controversy in Divorce Trial

The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed a petition filed by a woman seeking to remove a specific question regarding "kiss emojis" from the issues framed in her ongoing divorce trial. The case, which centers on allegations of marital cruelty, involves a medical professional whose husband claims she was caught communicating inappropriately with another doctor. Justice Rahul Bharti ruled that retaining the specific question in the trial framework would not cause legal prejudice to the wife, as the burden of proof rests entirely on the husband.

Background and Family Court Rulings

The legal dispute stems from a marriage solemnised in May 2018, from which a daughter was born in September 2019. In January 2025, the husband initiated divorce proceedings under Section 13 of the Hindu Marriage Act in a Jammu family court, citing grounds of cruelty. 'No Husband-Wife Relationship': Jammu and Kashmir High Court Says Woman Cannot Claim Maintenance From Live-In Partner Whom She Accused of Rape.

By September 2025, the family court formalised four distinct issues to guide the trial:

Whether the wife treated the husband with cruelty.

Whether the wife was caught "red-handed sending kiss emojis" to another male doctor.

Whether she issued death threats against her husband.

Whether her in-laws actively barred her from entering the matrimonial home.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Appeal

The wife subsequently approached the High Court to contest the family court's framework. Her petition requested the deletion of the emoji-related issue and sought the introduction of an additional legal point questioning the overall maintainability of the divorce plea, arguing that the petition failed to present valid statutory grounds for dissolution. In the judgment, Justice Bharti observed that the family court over-elaborated the trial's scope by separating the emoji allegation from the primary cruelty claim. He noted that incorporating individual pieces of evidence into the formal list of issues could lead to an "unending list" of factual questions.

Nevertheless, the High Court determined that the current structure did not harm the wife's legal standing. Justice Bharti stated, "This Court finds no prejudice being caused to the petitioner with the issues No. 2 and 3 as framed in the sense that it is the respondent who is supposed to bring home the charge of marital cruelty against the petitioner and succeed in getting a decree of divorce." The court added that if the husband fails to substantiate these specific allegations during the evidentiary phase, his petition will fail, thereby vindicating the wife's position. Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association Bans Non-Lawyers From Wearing Black Coats With White Shirts and Black Trousers in Court Complex; Here's Why.

Trial Directives and Condonation Claims

The High Court also declined to introduce a preliminary issue regarding the maintainability of the divorce lawsuit, clarifying that verifying the truth of the accusations is strictly a matter of trial evidence. However, the bench provided a procedural safeguard for the defense, ruling that the trial court remains free to evaluate whether the husband had previously condoned any of the actions he now labels as cruel. Justice Bharti clarified the bench's position, stating: “This Court, therefore, is not inclined to entertain the present petition but still leaves it for the court below to consider as to whether the petitioner in her objections/reply to the divorce petition has come forth with a plea that the alleged acts of cruelty came to be condoned by the respondent and if the petitioner is coming forth with any such plea then an issue to said effect ought to have been framed for enabling the petitioner to lead evidence from her end to succeed in her defence in seeking the dismissal of the respondent’s divorce petition.”

With these observations, the High Court dismissed the writ petition, directing the lower family court to proceed with the scheduled trial.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).