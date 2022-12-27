Udhampur/Jammu, December 27: Police on Tuesday defused an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 15 kilograms which was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said. Jammu and Kashmir Winter 2022: Pahalgam Receives Season's First Snowfall, Netizens Share Breathtaking Videos.

A major terror plan was averted when the cylindrical shaped IED, 300-400 grams of RDX, seven 7.62 mm cartridges and five detonators were recovered in Basantgarh area on Monday, they said.

The IED was safely defused on Tuesday, the officials said. One coded sheet and one letter pad page of banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were also recovered, they said, adding that a suspect has been detained. According to the officials, a case has been registered at Basantgarh police station and further investigation is underway.