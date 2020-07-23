Poonch, July 23: For the third consecutive day, Pakistan on Thursday resorted to firing and intense shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. At around 11 am, the Pakistani army initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Qasba sector of Poonch district. Pakistani troops used small arms and mortar shells to violate the ceasefire. There are currently no reports of any injuries in the ceasefire violation on Thursday. The Indian Army retaliated strongly.

On Wednesday night also, Pakistan army targetted villages along the LoC. A woman from Hajitra village of Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district sustained bullet injury in the ceasefire violation. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. According to the Indian Army, her condition is currently stable. India Summons Top Pakistani Envoy Over Ceasefire Violation in Jammu & Kashmir That Killed 3 Civilians.

Tweet by ANI:

Pakistan army targetted villages along the Line of Control (LoC) last night which resulted in bullet injury to a woman from Hajitra village of Tangdhar sector in Kupwara district. She was rushed to a hospital and is currently stable: Indian Army — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020

Since January this year, Pakistan has violated ceasefire on the LoC over 2,711 times. According to the government data, in 2019, Pakistan violated ceasefire 3,168 times which is the highest number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the past 16 years when the ceasefire agreement in place since 2003 was breached.

