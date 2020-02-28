Jammu and Kashmir Police Recovers Ammunition From Shopian Resident, FIR Registered

Jammu and Kashmir Military Forces. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Shopian, February 28: A FIR was registered at the Shopian Police Station on Friday after incriminating material, including ammunition, were recovered from a 50-year-old here.

"On a credible input, the Shopian Police along with security forces carried out searches in Bongam area of District Shopian. During the search, police recovered incriminating material, including ammunition, from the house of one individual identified as Naseeer Ahmad Mantoo, age 50 years," an official statement said. Centre Approves 37 Laws to Apply in Jammu and Kashmir Soon.

J&K Police: Accordingly case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Shopian. The recovered incriminating material has been seized by the police and taken into records for the purpose of investigation. Police officers are investigating the matter. https://t.co/JxJNwUDKSW — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2020

The police have seized the ammunition and other incriminating material from the suspect. Further investigation is underway in the case.