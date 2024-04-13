Jammu, April 13: Five people were killed while four sustained injuries in a road accident in J&K’s Doda district on Saturday.

Officials said that the accident happened when a vehicle met with an accident at Khanpura in Phagsoo area of Thathri sub-division in Doda district on Saturday. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Two Killed After Car Skids Off Road, Falls Into Gorge in Ramban.

An official said that the vehicle was on way from Thathri to Khanpura when the driver lost control of the wheel after which the vehicle plunged into a gorge. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Four of Family Killed After Truck Hits Their Car in Udhampur District (Watch Video).

At least five persons have died and four others were injured when a Maruti Suzuki Eco vehicle met with an accident at Khanpura, Phagsoo area of Thathri sub-division in Doda district on Saturday evening.

“Five persons were killed in the accident. The four injured are being treated in the hospital,” the official said.

