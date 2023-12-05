Srinagar, December 5: Seven tourists were killed in a road accident in the Zojila Pass area connecting Ladakh region with the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday, officials said. Officials said that a vehicle carrying the tourists and a driver went out of the driver’s control near Yadav Morh on the Zojila Pass and dropped into a deep gorge. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Four Tourists Killed, Four Others Injured in Zojila Pass Accident As Vehicle Plunges Into Deep Gorge

"Seven tourists belonging to Kerala have died in this accident while the driver of the vehicle has sustained critical injuries. "The injured driver has been shifted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Srinagar for specialised treatment," an official said. Rajasthan Road Accident: Five Members Family From Maharashtra Killed After Car Collides With Truck in Barmer (Watch Video)

#VIDEO ● GANDERBAL 6 tourists including 1 local driver died in a tragic road accident at Sgr-Kargil highway near Zojila Pass here on Tuesday in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. More details awaited,@OfficeOfLGJandK @Traffic_hqrs @JmuKmrPolice@manojsinha_ @ByYatishYadav… pic.twitter.com/nxlcChsSK6 — KNS (@KNSKashmir) December 5, 2023

Police started a relief and rescue operation immediately after receiving the news of the tragic accident.

