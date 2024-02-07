Srinagar, February 7: A non-local was shot dead and another injured in a terrorist attack in Srinagar on Wednesday, officials said. Official sources said that the terrorists fired on Amritpal Singh, 31, killing him while another non-local, identified as Rohit, was injured in Shal Kadal area of the city. Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Three Soldiers Killed, Many Injured in Encounter Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Poonch (Watch Video)

Terror Attack in Srinagar

#WATCH | J&K | Terrorists shot dead a non-local, Amritpal Singh at Shaheed Gunj in Srinagar. One more person grievously injured and evacuated for medical attention. Area has been cordoned off. (Visuals from the area) https://t.co/sqmZ1jW38O pic.twitter.com/gdhKLYqYdu — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

"Amritpal Singh died on the spot while the injured Rohit has been shifted to SMHS hospital," a source said, adding that the area has been cordoned off by the security forces to nab the assailants.

