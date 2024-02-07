Srinagar, February 7: A non-local was shot dead and another injured in a terrorist attack in Srinagar on Wednesday, officials said. Official sources said that the terrorists fired on Amritpal Singh, 31, killing him while another non-local, identified as Rohit, was injured in Shal Kadal area of the city. Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Three Soldiers Killed, Many Injured in Encounter Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Poonch (Watch Video)

Terror Attack in Srinagar

"Amritpal Singh died on the spot while the injured Rohit has been shifted to SMHS hospital," a source said, adding that the area has been cordoned off by the security forces to nab the assailants.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2024 08:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).