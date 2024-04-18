Srinagar, April 17: A man from Bihar succumbed to his injuries after being shot at in a terrorist attack in J&K's Anantnag district on Wednesday evening, officials said. Officials said that terrorists fired at the man from close range in the Bijbehera area of Anantnag. "Terrorists fired at a non-local identified as Raja Shah of Bihar from close range in the Bijbehara area. He was shifted to hospital in a critical condition and found to have suffered injuries in the neck and the abdomen. He succumbed to critical injuries in the hospital, an official said. Anantnag Terrorist Attack: Bihar Migrant Raju Shah Injured After Terrorists Open Fire in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video)

Police teams reached the spot, cordoned off the area, and launched searches to trace the assailants, the official added. Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has condemned the terror attack and conveyed his condolences to the family of the victim Raja Shah. "No words are strong enough to condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Bijbehara, Anantnag, targeting Raja Shah, a resident of Bihar. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family of the innocent civilian martyred in this cowardly attack. Entire nation stands in solidarity with the family in this hour of grief," he said, as per an official statement. Bihar Migrant Killed in Anantnag: Labourer Raju Shah Shot Dead by Terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir (Watch Video)

"We have full faith in the unparalleled valour of J&K Police and security forces, and I assure the people that terrorists responsible for this barbaric act will have to pay a very heavy price. We will hunt down the perpetrators and crush those elements, who are aiding and abetting the terrorists." Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference President Sajad Lone also denounced the tragic killing of the Bihar resident, emphasising that such acts of brutality have no place in a civilised society and urged for unity and solidarity in the face of such challenges.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2024 12:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).