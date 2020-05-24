Jammu and Kashmir: Wasim Ganie, Top LeT Terror Associate, Arrested by Police in Budgam; 3 Over Ground Workers Held

File image of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, May 24: A top Lashkar-e-Toiba terror associate has been arrested by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. According to a tweet by ANI, the Budgam Police and Indian Army's 53RR has arrested a top LeT terror associate Wasim Ganie of Beerwah along with 3 over ground workers. The Jammu and Kashmir Police informed that group was involved in providing shelter and logistic support to terrorists in the area.

In the last week, four militant associates of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday, and arms and ammunition recovered from their possession, police said. Acting on inputs, security forces arrested Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, Mudasir Ahmad Lone, Younis Waza -- all residents of Budran -- and Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Poshkar Khag, a police spokesperson said. Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Poonch and Rajouri Districts.

Here's what J&K Police said:

On May 16, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had informed that security forces arrested five terror associates of Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) and also busted a terrorist hideout in Budgam. According to a press release by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, "acting on information, the Budgam Police, along with 53 RR and 153 battalion CRPF arrested top terror associate of LeT, namely, Zahoor Wani, during a search operation from village Arizal of PS Khansaib.