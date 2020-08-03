Srinagar, August 3: The Jammu & Kashmir administration announced the imposition of curfew in erstwhile capital of Srinagar on August 4 and 5. The decision to impose restrictions was taken after the Intelligence department warned of massive protests by "Pakistan-sponsored" elements on the first anniversary of Article 370 repeal.

As per the Intel inputs, as cited in the curfew orders issued by the Srinagar District Magistrate, the separatist and pro-Pakistan groups are planning to observe a "black day" on August 5. On this day, last year, the Indian Parliament had abrogated Article 370 that guaranteed semi-autonomous status to J&K.

The DM in his order stated that all parts of Srinagar would remain clamped down under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars the assembly of four or more persons in public.

Curfew Orders Issued by Srinagar DM

Srinagar Dist Magistrate announces restrictions on public movement/curfew under sec 144 CrPC in territorial jurisdiction of the dist. Restrictions come into force with immediate effect & remain in force on 4th & 5th August, 2020: Dist Magistrate Office, Srinagar. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/7RHFM7Adt0 — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

Article 370 was removed by the central government last year to "integrate" Jammu & Kashmir with the rest of India. The erstwhile state was also bifurcated into the two new union territories - J&K and Ladakh.

To mark the occasion, the BJP is planning an "Ek Bharat, Ek Aatma Bharat (One India, One Soul India)" campaign across J&K and Ladakh on August 5. National anthems would be recited at most institutions at the panchayat level and the Indian national flag would be hoisted, the party said last week.

