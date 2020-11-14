Ranchi, November 14: In a horrific incident due to superstition, a man in Jharkhand killed his daughter because he wanted to have a boy. The incident took place in Peshrar block of Lohardaga in Ranchi. According to reports, 26-year-old Suman Negasia, a labourer, his six-year-old daughter by slitting her throat because a tantric had told him to do so for having a baby boy. Militants Rob House in Jharkhand's Palamu.

Negasia's wife relieved a baby girl six years ago, but he wanted a boy. Recently, he came in contact with an ojha or baba (who does black magic) and told him that he wants a baby boy. The ojha allegedly told Negasia to sacrifice his daughter if he wanted to be blessed with a son, according to a report by India Today. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 22-Year-Old Man Cuts Off His Tongue in Banda, Offers it to Goddess on Last Day of Navratri at a Temple.

When his wife was not at home, Negasia slit her daughter's throat and she bled to death. Police have arrested Negasia and launched a manhunt to nab the ojha.

