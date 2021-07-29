Bhopal, July 29: An additional sessions judge of Dhanbad court in Jharkhand died after being hit by a vehicle while he was on his morning walk during the early hours on Wednesday. According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Uttam Anand, the District and Sessions Judge-8 of Dhanbad court. He was found to be lying in a pool of blood by an auto-rickshaw driver, who rushed him to the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries, reports added.

The shocking CCTV security footage of the incident surfaced which raised the possibility of murder. The family of the deceased has now filed a complaint of murder. The incident took place around 5 AM on Wednesday at Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court in the Sadar police station area when Anand was out on a morning wall. The CCTV footage shows that the autorickshaw hit the judge from the rear and managed to escape from the spot. Kolkata Accident: Cop Killed, 13 Injured After Bus Hits Fort William Wall.

Judge killed in accident in Dhanbad; Watch Video:

#Watch | Judge killed in accident in #Dhanbad. Incident caught on cam. Meghna Deka with details. pic.twitter.com/RBILCnRWFe — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 28, 2021

The vehicle that hit the judge is yet to be identified, Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Kumar said. Police said that teams have been formed to investigate the incident from all angles. As he did not return to his residence at the Judges Colony till 7 am after the morning walk, his family informed the Dhanbad Sadar police station and got to know that he was hit by a vehicle and later died.

