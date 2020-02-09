Jharkhand: Mahatma Gandhi's Statue Vandalised in Hazaribagh, Police Begin Probe

Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalished in Hazaribagh. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Ranchi, February 9: In a sad incident, the statue of Mahatama Gandhi in Hazaribagh was found damaged by unidentified people on Sunday. The Police have initiated their investigation into the case and looking for the unidentified people.

Informing more about the vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi's statue, police said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "We are investigating to ascertain whether the statue fell itself or was vandalized. We are also checking CCTV footage and questioning some people." Mahatma Gandhi Statue Vandalised by Unidentified Persons in Gujarat's Amreli District.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Jharkhand: Mahatama Gandhi's statue in Hazaribagh found damaged. Police say, "We are investigating to ascertain whether the statue fell itself or was vandalized. We are also checking CCTV footage and questioning some people". pic.twitter.com/u6EHS08wCC — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2020

Earlier, on Saturday morning, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s statue was vandalised by a gang of miscreants in West Bengal's Murshidabad. Following the incident, district Congress workers sat in a dharna to protest the vandalism