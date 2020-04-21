Jharkhand Man Placed Under Quarantine Attempts Suicide by Jumping from 3rd Floor of Ranchi Hospital, Critical

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Ranchi, April 21: A patient admitted in Lake View hospital in Jharkhand's Ranchi, where he was kept under quarantine for the novel coronavirus, attempted to commit suicide on Tuesday. The man jumped from the third floor of the hospital. He is now admitted at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in critical condition, Ranchi Police said. How to Overcome Suicidal Thoughts During COVID-19 Pandemic? Tips to Calm Down Your Anxious Mind During Isolation and Quarantine.

Meanwhile, the actual reason for taking this drastic step is not yet known. According to other people who were in quarantine with him in the Lake View Hospital, he was little disturbed and wanted to go home. Delhi Man Claiming to be COVID-19 Positive Threatens to Commit Suicide at Safdarjung Hospital, Spits at Authorities (Watch Video).

ANI Tweet:

A man jumped from 3rd floor of Lake View hospital where he was kept under quarantine.He is now admitted at RIMS trauma center in critical condition. Other persons who were in quarantine with him have said that he was a little disturbed&wanted to go home: Ranchi Police, Jharkhand — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

A total of 46 novel coronavirus cases have been reported in Jharkhand, according to Minister of Health and Family Welfare. The infection has also claimed two lives. Meanwhile, total cases in India has risen to 18,601, with 3,252 recovered and 590 deaths.