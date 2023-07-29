Ranchi, July 29: At least four persons were electrocuted and 13 others injured during a Tazia procession in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Saturday. The incident occurred in Khetko village of Petarwar block when the vey-high Tazia made for the Muharram procession came into contact with a 11,000 volt wire, resulting in a blast. Muharram Procession Tragedy in Jharkhand: Four People Die, 10 Others Suffer Burn Injuries After Coming in Contact With High-Tension Electric Wire in Bokaro While Carrying Tazia (See Pics).

The battery meant for the sound system in the procession also exploded. A stampede-like situation broke out following the incident. Asif Raza, Enamul, Ghulam Hasan and Sajid Ansari of Khetko village were killed instantly on the spot. Muharram Procession Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh: Six People Suffer Electric Shock Near Railway Tracks While Carrying Alam in Sambhal, Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

Four Electrocuted During Tazia Procession

@aajtak Video of Tazia Julus of Bokaro , resulting in death of 4 people and several injured due to contact with high tension wire . pic.twitter.com/83ck4yn4mi — Awadh Kishore (@awadh_kishore) July 29, 2023

Of the 13 injured persons, six identified as Salauddin Ansari, Ibrahim Ansari, Lal Mohammad, Firdous Ansari, Mehtab Ansari, Arif Ansari, Shahbaz Ansari, Mujibul Ansari, Saqib Ansari are said to be in critical condition. All the injured have been admitted to a hospital in Bokaro for treatment.

