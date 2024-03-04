MEDININAGAR March 4: A 21-year-old stage performer from Chhattisgarh was allegedly gang-raped by her co-artistes in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Monday. The woman was allegedly raped by three co-artistes hailing from Palamu in a car after being given an intoxicating substance by them, a police officer said. Jharkhand Shocker: Spanish Woman Gangraped in Dumka; Three Detained

"Two accused have been arrested and the survivor has been admitted to a hospital in Palamu where her medical test will be conducted," Vishrampur Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rakesh Singh told PTI.