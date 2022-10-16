Dumka, Oct 16: Four persons accused of gangrape have been arrested in Jharkhand's Dumka district, a police officer said on Sunday.

They were on the run for the past few months, he said.

A 22-year-old woman, who had taken her cattle for grazing near a hill on July 13, alleged that she was gangraped in Hansdiha area, around 305 km from state capital Ranchi, the officer said.

Hansdiha police station in-charge Sugna Munda told PTI that the woman had lodged a complaint against four unidentified persons.

The police, after investigation, arrested the four, "who committed the crime".

The accused are residents of two neighbouring villages, Munda said.

They were produced before a court on Saturday, which sent them to Dumka Central Jail, he added.