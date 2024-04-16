Ranchi, April 16: Three men were taken into custody by police on Monday, April 15, 2024, after they killed a 50-year-old woman who had accused the sons of two of them for raping her differently-abled daughter. The woman was reportedly killed by the three men on Sunday, April 14. The victim and the accused reside in the same village in Gumla region in Jharkhand. The victim had a long-standing dispute with the fathers of the minor boys accused of raping her daughter. She was attacked by the men while working in the field.

The weapon of attack has been found and seized. Meanwhile, the minor boys are currently placed under surveillance, according to the police. Jharkhand Shocker: Elderly Woman Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants in Palamu 32 Years After Husband Killed in Similar Way.

The reason behind the crime seems to be retaliation for the police action taken against the sons of the two accused and the land dispute with the victim, an official familiar with the matter told TOI. On March 13, the woman's elder daughter had gone to a wedding celebration and locked the home from the outside as her mother and sister slept inside. Jharkhand Shocker: 48-Year-Old Woman Labeled ‘Witch’, Beaten to Death by Family in Palamu District; Three Accused Arrested.

According to the authorities, the two minor boys, both aged 14, broke into the house and asked the woman to check on her elder daughter as she was ‘upto something indecent’. The investigating officer said that as the woman departed, the boys carried the deaf-mute girl to a school building and raped her. A complaint has been registered in the matter and an investigation has been launched.

