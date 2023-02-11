Ranchi, February 11: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly shot at her four-month-pregnant wife for having an illicit relationship with his brother-in-law. The woman, who is a constable from the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), received injuries after being shot at. The incident occurred in Jhanjhari panchayat under the Mandar police station range in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

According to a report published by the India Today, the accused was identified as Mangal Kujur. The accused shot two bullets at his wife, Pardeshiya, after getting to know about her extramarital affair. The woman, after sustaining bullet injuries, was immediately rushed to the hospital in an unconscious condition, where she was being treated. Rajasthan Shocker: Woman's Fourth Hubby Kills Her Over Illicit Affair Doubts in Ajmer; Arrested.

The woman, after gaining consciousness, issued her statement and told police that she and her husband had not been together for years due to their differences. Lately, she had started dating her husband's brother-in-law and was four months pregnant with his child. The accused was furious over this and he opened fire at her in a fit of rage. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Murders Wife Over Alleged Extramarital Affair With His Brother in Gowliguda, Surrenders Before Cops.

In a similar incident, a man was arrested on last week for killing his wife and burying her body in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Dinesh, a vegetable trader, strangled his wife on January 25 suspecting her of having an extramarital affair. He kept the body with him in his house for a day before burying her in a field and putting 30 kg salt on the body so that it decomposed quickly.

