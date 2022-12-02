Ranchi, December 2: In a shocking incident, a woman journalist here reportedly shot herself after a fight with her husband at their home in Kathal More on Thursday morning. The woman received some serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. Her condition is said to be stable.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the woman journalist was identified as Sandhya Kumari. She worked at a local news portal. On Thursday morning, Kumari and her husband Harsh Vardhan repeatedly got into a fight. In a fit of rage, the woman took out a gun, shot, and injured herself. UP Shocker: Woman Shot Dead by Jilted Lover in Meerut, Body Recovered Two Weeks Later; Case Registered.

Meanwhile, cops have detained Vardhan as Sandhya's parents accuse him of shooting at her. The cops said that will try to find out the details. The parents said the couple had fought in the past. A probe has been launched into the matter. Jaipur Shocker: Woman Shot at for Marrying Outside Her Religion, 3 Arrested.

In another horrifying incident, a man got his wife killed by staging a road accident to get an insurance amount of Rs 1.90 crore in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The accused, identified as Mahesh Chand, had hired a history sheeter who rammed his car into the motorcycle on which Mahesh's wife was riding along with her cousin. The duo was killed in the accident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2022 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).