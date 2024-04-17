Jaipur, April 17: The Jhunjhunu constituency in Rajasthan will hold its Lok Sabha elections in the ongoing month of April 2024. The counting of votes and result schedule has already been released by the Election Commission of India (ECI). As to the Lok Sabha Election 2019 data, Jhunjhunu is one of the 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan and has around 1,937,882 voters. Narendra Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 738,163 votes to win the Jhunjhunu seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The INC candidate, Sharwan Kumar, received 435,616 votes. In the constituency, a total of 1,203,702 votes were cast overall.

Polling Date in Jhunjhunu for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha constituency will undergo voting for the LS Polls 2024 in the first phase of the voting, i.e. on April 19, as announced by the ECI on March 16. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 1 Polling To Begin on April 19, Check State-Wise List of Constituencies Going to Polls.

Candidates in Jhunjhunu for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The procedure of submitting nomination papers for candidates from the political parties as well as independents begin with the announcement of the election calendar. Prior to the announcement of the polls, several parties had already disclosed their lists of candidates, while others did so as the election moved through its various stages. Notable candidates in the Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha constituency for 2024 include Ashok Brijendra Ola of the Congress and Shubhkaran Choudhary of the BJP.

Counting, Result Date in Jhunjhunu for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The votes for the Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will be counted, and ECI will announce the results on June 4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 96.88 Crore People Registered To Vote for General Polls, Announces Election Commission.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Rajasthan

Preparations are under way for the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 across the country. With the current total of 25 Lok Sabha seats, Rajasthan is ninth-largest state in terms of LS constituencies. Four of the 25 seats are set aside for candidates from the SC, while three are set aside for candidates from the ST category. Rest of the seats fall under the General mark. Voting for seats covering Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, and Nagaur will take place in the first phase of elections on April 19 in the state. Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, and Jhalawar-Baran will all vote in the second phase on April 26.

