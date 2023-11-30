Bengaluru, November 30: In a bizarre incident, a fraudster who allegedly cheated nearly 500 job aspirants of Rs 5 crore called the police helpline number to get arrested. The 38-year-old man, who cheated several job aspirants, reportedly called 112 after a few victims reportedly turned the heat on him to recover their money. The accused is believed to have taken lakhs of rupees from some of the victims.

According to a report in the Times of India, a group of victims laid a trap for the fraudster, Kolly Naga Venkata Pavan Kumar, a resident of Vijayawada. The victim wanted the accused to come to Bengaluru from his hideout in Delhi. When caught, the accused panicked and called 112 helpline to escape from the aspirants. However, he was arrested. Cyber Fraud in Bengaluru: IT Professor Falls Prey to Click-to-Earn Scam, Loses Rs 5.2 Lakh.

Police officials said that 24 job aspirants who reportedly lost Rs 24 lakh to the accused filed complaints against him on Wednesday, November 29. As per the report, the accused had two offices, Shamkuh Technology and Monty Corps, in the Whitefield area in February. In September, Kumar closed both offices. Cops said that Kumar would contact graduates from Andhra Pradesh, promising them placements in top companies.

The accused would even arrange training for the victims at his offices and collect money from them. Before coming to Bengaluru, Kumar worked for private companies in Andhra Pradesh. An officer said that Kumar cheated at least 500 aspirants to Rs 5 crore. The officer also said that Kumar and his staff even gave fake appointment letters to a few aspirants who had undergone training in his offices. Infosys Executive in Bengaluru Duped of Rs 3.7 Crore by Cybercriminals Posing as Officials From TRAI, CBI and Mumbai Police.

After cheating aspirants in Bengaluru, Kumar was reportedly hiding in Delhi. A few victims traced him and trapped him by luring money to get training for placements. Kumar fell for their trap and came to Bengaluru, to face their wrath. Meanwhile, the role of others in the alleged fraud is under probe.

