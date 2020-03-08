Jodhpur: Bus Hits Truck Near Binawas Village, 4 Killed, 14 Injured

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credit: ANI)

Jodhpur, March 8: Four people, including two women, died and 14 others sustained injuries after a bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Binawas village on the Jodhpur-Jaipur highway on Sunday morning, police said.

"The bus was going to Ajmer from Jodhpur and was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction", Jodhpur Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rahul Barhat said.

The accident took place at a spot where a bridge is under construction. The construction agency had constructed a diversion for the vehicles to pass by the work site, he said. It seems to be an error of judgment on the part of the bus driver while passing by the truck, Barhat claimed.