Jaipur, June 3: Social media influencer Anita Bishnoi was admitted to the Mathuradas Mathur (MDM) Hospital in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Wednesday after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance. She is currently undergoing treatment, and her condition is being monitored by doctors. According to family members, Anita had been under significant mental stress in recent days due to alleged harassment and trolling on social media platforms.

She has nearly 1.3 million followers on Facebook and more than 645,000 on Instagram. Prior to the incident, a social media post appeared on Anita's Facebook page carrying an emotional message that raised concerns among her followers and acquaintances. Family members said they rushed Anita to hospital after her health deteriorated. A video was also uploaded on Anita Bishnoi's Facebook page shortly before the incident. Jodhpur Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 03 June 2026: Clear Skies and High Temperatures Expected, Peaking at 40°C.

In the video, Anita alleged that several individuals were attempting to defame her and damage her reputation through social media. She claimed that the dispute was linked to a land-related matter and alleged that efforts were being made to tarnish her image publicly. Anita also said that she possessed recordings and other evidence related to allegations made by her.

In the video, she appealed to those involved to stop spreading accusations and said the matter should be addressed through proper legal channels. Anita's husband, Deenaram, alleged that certain individuals had been targeting his wife through social media platforms and WhatsApp, causing her considerable mental distress. According to him, he was away from home when the incident occurred. Jodhpur Shocker: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Allegedly Falling From Toy Train, Coming Under Its Wheels in Rajasthan.

After being informed by acquaintances about the social media posts, Deenaram returned home and found Anita's condition deteriorating. She was then immediately taken to MDM Hospital for treatment. Family members have appealed for privacy and are hoping for her speedy recovery. Police are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the social media posts and allegations made by Anita in the video. Further action, if any, will depend on statements from the deceased's family, available evidence, and Anita's condition after treatment.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 10:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).