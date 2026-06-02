Jodhpur Shocker: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Allegedly Falling From Toy Train, Coming Under Its Wheels in Rajasthan

A family outing to Mandore Garden in Rajasthan's Jodhpur ended in tragedy on Sunday evening, May 31, after a five-year-old girl died following an accident involving a toy train ride at the popular tourist destination. Police said the child, identified as Anayra, suffered fatal injuries after allegedly falling from the train and being run over by one of its wheels.

The incident occurred around 6 pm and has prompted a police investigation into the operation and safety measures of the toy train service. Authorities have registered a case against the train operator based on a complaint filed by the girl's family. Rajasthan Shocker: 8-Month-Old Girl Dies After Being Forced To Consume Acid by Mother in Bhiwadi.

Minor Girl Dies After Allegedly Falling From Toy Train in Jodhpur

According to a complaint lodged by Anayra's father, Mohammad Habib, the family was enjoying a ride on the toy train when the driver allegedly applied the brakes abruptly. Habib claimed the sudden braking caused the child to be thrown from her seat.

He further alleged that passengers immediately raised an alarm and urged the operator to stop the train, but it continued moving. According to the complaint, before the train could be brought to a halt, one of its wheels passed over the girl's neck. Kota Suicide: NEET Aspirant Ends Life Day Before Exam by Jumping off Hostel Building in Rajasthan.

The family's 20-year-old relative, Muskan, was injured while attempting to rescue the child. Both Anayra and Muskan were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Doctors at Mathuradas Mathur Hospital declared Anayra brought dead, while Muskan received medical treatment for her injuries.

The grieving father has accused the toy train operator of negligence. According to the complaint, Habib had raised concerns about the condition of the train before the ride but was allegedly assured by staff members that it was safe for passengers.

The allegations now form a key part of the police investigation. Police have registered a case against the toy train operator following the family's complaint.

Investigating officer and Mandore Station House Officer Sheshkaran said authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Officials are currently reviewing the operation of the ride, including whether proper safety protocols were followed and if any lapses contributed to the accident.

The incident has raised questions about safety standards at amusement rides and tourist attractions frequented by families and children. Investigators are expected to examine witness accounts, operational procedures and the condition of the toy train as part of the inquiry. Police have not yet announced any conclusions regarding the cause of the accident, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 09:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).