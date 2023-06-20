Bhubaneswar, June 20: The South Eastern Railway (SER) on Tuesday clarified that none of its staff is missing or absconding and all are cooperating the CBI in its probe into triple-train mishap in Odisha.

"There are some media reports that one of the staff is missing/absconding. However, it is to be clarified that all the staff are part of CBI and CRS enquiry. None of the staff are missing/absconding," the SER said in a statement. Junior Engineer of Bahanaga Section Missing After Odisha Train Accident? CPRO South Eastern Railway Dismisses Rumours, Says 'None of the Staff Are Missing or Absconding' (Watch Video).

South Eastern Railway Dismisses Rumours

CPRO South Eastern Railway (Balasore Train accident) rejects Media reports that one of staff is missing, absconding; clarifies all staff are part of CBI and CRS enquiry. None of the staff are missing or absconding. pic.twitter.com/ptJcH2S1NC — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 20, 2023

The CBI had sealed the rented house of the junior engineer (signal) on Monday as no one was there at the house. At least 292 people were killed in the triple train crash that took place on June 2 evening. Odisha Triple Train Accident: Junior Engineer of Bahanaga Section 'Missing', CBI Seals His Rented House.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to meet the Bahanaga locals, who initially carried out the rescue operation and saved many lives.

