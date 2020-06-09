Jyotiraditya Scindia, His Mother Madhavi Raje Test Positive For COVID-19, Admitted to Delhi's Max Hospital: Reports

Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, June 9: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), reports said. Earlier today, they were admitted to Max Super Speciality hospital in Delhi's Saket area with flu-like symptoms. Arvind Kejriwal Suffering From Fever, Sore Throat Since Sunday, Delhi CM Likely to Undergo Coronavirus Test: Reports.

In a tweet, Rajdeep Sardesai said, "Not so good news: @JM_Scindia and his mother have tested positive for corona, The former Cong turned BJP leader from MP has been admitted to hospital. Wish him a speedy recovery!"

Rajdeep Sardesai Tweet:

Breaking now: Not so good news: @JM_Scindia and his mother have tested positive for corona, The former Cong turned BJP leader from MP has been admitted to hospital.. Wish him a speedy recovery! 🙏 @IndiaToday — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 9, 2020

Economic Times also tweeted that the BJP leader and his mother has tested positive for the infection.

Economic Times Tweet:

#Breaking | Jyotiraditya Scindia & and his mother, Madhavi Raje Scindia test positive for #Coronavirus; admitted in Max Hospital, Delhi. (ET Now) Track live updates on #coronavirus here https://t.co/h1z0GfN8Fj pic.twitter.com/Or7pFYVJdu — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) June 9, 2020

According to reports, Jyotiraditya Scindia had complained of sore throat and fever. While his mother was asymptomatic, reports said. Both of them are currently undergoing treatment at Delhi hospital.

Scindia, former Indian Congress MP from Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh, quit the grand old party to join BJP in March 2020. He is the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Madhya Pradesh as a BJP candidate.

In recent weeks, several politicians have tested positive for coronavirus. This includes Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha and Maharashtra state minister Ashok Chavan. Also, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra was admitted to hospital with flu symptoms.