New Delhi, September 12: Actress Kangana Ranaut, at loggerheads with the anti-BJP coalition leading the Maharashtra government, was projected as the saffron party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming West Bengal elections. The fake news was shared on WhatsApp and other social media applications through a maliciously edited image. The misinformation was debunked after the news media outlet whose logo was used to share the rumour issued a clarification. Pragya Singh Thakur Defends Kangana Ranaut, Accuses Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh of Committing Atrocities on Her.

The fake news mongers used the logo and background of The Quint's news webpage, and edited the headline to read as follows: "BJP Announces Kangana Ranaut as CM Candidate in West Bengal". After taking cognisance of the rumour, Quint correspondent Ishadrita Lahiri warned netizens.

"FAKE NEWS: This screenshot, which has been brought to my notice, is being circulated with the claim that @TheQuint did an article saying something outrageous and imaginary like this. I'd like to clarify that we put out NO SUCH ARTICLE. This is mischief and an attempt to defame (sic)," she tweeted.

Fake News on Kangana Ranaut Debunked

FAKE NEWS: This screenshot, which has been brought to my notice, is being circulated with the claim that @TheQuint did an article saying something outrageous and imaginary like this. I'd like to clarify that we put out NO SUCH ARTICLE. This is mischief and an attempt to defame. pic.twitter.com/G3HjlSQvQU — Ishadrita Lahiri (@ishadrita) September 12, 2020

Links between Ranaut and the BJP were alleged after the central government assigned her Y+ security. The decision was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the aftermath of "threats" issued to the actresses over her comment that compared the current situation of Mumbai with "Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir".

Following her remarks, the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished her office for alleged illegal construction. The Mumbai Police has also initiated a probe against her for alleged drug links.

