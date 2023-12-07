Kanpur, December 7: A cardiologist in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has won the hearts of his patients by offering Bhagavad Gita, Hanuman Chalisa, Sunderkand and Ramayana to read before operation and long-term treatment. Neeraj Kumar, a heart surgeon at Laxmipat Singhania Institute of Cardiology & Cardiac Surgery holds the belief that engaging in the reading of religious books prior to undergoing any treatment enhances the mental resilience and grit of the patient. This initiative, started about an year ago has reportedly shown positive effect on patients' health.

According to a report in Times of India, the purchase of the religious books are personally funded by Neeraj Kumar. The doctor feels that reading religious texts before surgery makes patients mentally stronger and boost their morale. He believes that the immunity power of the patient along with medicines play a vital role in the healing process. Cruel Act Caught on Camera in Uttar Pradesh: Two Arrested in Kanpur for Killing Migratory Birds, Video Surfaces.

"The patient starts worrying about his or her health and family once the disease is diagnosed. In such a case reading Bhagavad Gita, Hanuman Chalisa, Sunderkand and Ramayana has a positive effect on the heath", said the doctor to the publication. According to him such a practice diverts the mind of the patients. Kanpur: Overcrowded E-Rickshaw Puts Passengers’ Lives At Risk in Swaroop Nagar, Probe Launched After Viral Video Surfaces.

The doctor further explains that newspaper was earlier given to patients for readying didn't bear fruitful results. As the feedback was discouraging the doctor started distributing religious books to his patients. The doctor believes the introduction of the religious scriptures made his patients mentally stronger and enhanced their immune power.

