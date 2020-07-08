Kanpur, July 8: The Uttar Pradesh Police increased the reward on the head of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey to Rs 5 lakh. Vikas is the main accused in Kanpur encounter and has been absconding since the incident. In the encounter, eight policemen were shot dead. This comes hours after police raided a hotel in Faridabad where Vikas Dubey was spotted. He, however, managed to escape before the police reached him.

The Police informed that they have recovered the pistol used by Vikas Dubey during Kanpur incident and one pistol stolen from UP Police. Earlier in the day, UP Police arrested gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide Shyamu Bajpai following an encounter. According to police, there was a reward of Rs 25,000 on him. The gangster was arrested by Chaubeypur police along with the help of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF). Shyam Bajpai was also the co-accused in the Kanpur incident. Kanpur Encounter Case: Amar Dubey, Close Aide of History-Sheeter Vikas Dubey Killed in Police Encounter.

Amar Dubey, a close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Hamirpur today. There was a reward of Rs 25,000 on him. UP Police had raised the bounty on fugitive gangster Vikas Dubey to Rs 2.5 lakh a few days back.

