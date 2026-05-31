Kanpur Exam Centre Horror: Candidates Fall Into Sewage Drain Moments Before UP BEd Test After Slab Caves In, Video Goes Viral

A shocking incident unfolded in Kanpur on Sunday morning when around 20 to 25 candidates appearing for the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination fell into a sewage-filled drain after a dilapidated concrete slab collapsed outside an examination centre.

The accident occurred near HN Mishra PG College, where candidates had gathered at a nearby photocopy shop to obtain copies of documents required before entering the examination centre. According to police and eyewitnesses, a large number of candidates and their family members had assembled in the market area before the exam to get photocopies of their documents.

Kanpur BEd Exam Chaos: 25 Candidates Fall Into Drain After Concrete Slab Collapses Near Exam Centre

In UP's Kanpur, at least 15 to 20 applicants of B.Ed entrance exam fell in a sewer after the concrete cover collapsed outside examination centre in the district. pic.twitter.com/g4DpR50UoR — Piyush Rai (@PiyushRaiUP65) May 31, 2026

Several people reportedly stood simultaneously on an old concrete slab covering a drain outside the shop. Unable to withstand the weight of the crowd, the slab suddenly gave way, causing around 20 to 25 candidates and attendants to plunge into the drain.

The incident triggered panic in the area as candidates and their family members rushed to safety. Local residents and fellow aspirants quickly launched rescue efforts and pulled those trapped out of the drain. Moradabad Shocker: 19-Year-Old Allegedly Shoots Himself Dead While Recording Selfie Video.

Police said four candidates sustained minor injuries, while several others had their clothes, books, admit cards and other documents damaged in the mishap. One injured guardian was taken to a hospital for treatment.

ACP Colonelganj Chitranshu Gautam said the accident occurred because too many people stood on the dilapidated slab at the same time.

Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said the candidates had gone to a shop in the Nagar Nigam market area to get photocopies of necessary documents.

"The old drain slab collapsed due to overcrowding. A few people suffered minor injuries, but there was no loss of life," Lal told PTI. Hyderabad Shocker: Cab Driver Dies by Suicide by Hanging After Recording Video; Telangana Police Book Woman for Abetment.

Authorities reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and managed the situation to ensure smooth movement in the area. Police confirmed that despite the disruption, all candidates safely reached their respective examination centres and the examination was conducted as scheduled across 19 centres in the city under tight security.

Eyewitnesses said the incident sparked protests by candidates and parents, who alleged negligence by civic authorities and questioned the condition of public infrastructure near a major examination venue.

Shalu Shukla, whose daughter was among those affected, said she received a distressed phone call after the incident.

"She was crying and said she had fallen into the drain. Her clothes were ruined, and she was terrified. This happened because of negligence," Shukla alleged.

Khushi, a candidate from Hanspuram in Naubasta, claimed that candidates were informed at the last moment that photocopies of their Aadhaar cards were required, resulting in a rush at nearby shops.

"There was a huge crowd, and the slab suddenly gave way. Around 20 to 25 people fell into the drain," she said.

Amit, who had accompanied his sister to the examination centre, said he suffered injuries when the slab collapsed.

"My knee was scraped, and my hand was injured," he said.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over public infrastructure safety around examination centres, especially during large-scale competitive exams that attract thousands of candidates and guardians.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Piyush Rai ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 11:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).